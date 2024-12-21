Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $77,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 204.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,350 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $108,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,318 shares in the company, valued at $831,424.44. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $391,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,830. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,136 shares of company stock worth $1,939,749. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 510.26%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

