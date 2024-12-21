Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $79,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

