Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $81,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 367.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 506,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 107.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 426.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

