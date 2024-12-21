Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $80,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5,673.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

In other news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

