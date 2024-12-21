Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of Hims & Hers Health worth $79,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $26.20 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,446.53. This trade represents a 64.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,157 shares of company stock worth $26,765,193. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

