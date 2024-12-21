Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of News worth $79,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,415,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 295,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 3,314.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 930,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.