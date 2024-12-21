Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $80,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.96. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $28.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA
In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,464,032 shares in the company, valued at $35,356,372.80. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
