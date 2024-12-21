iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $68,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $118.72 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

