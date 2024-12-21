M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,817 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $79,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

