Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 286.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $92.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

