Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.