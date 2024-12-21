Barclays PLC Buys 277,963 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in StoneCo by 40.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of STNE opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

