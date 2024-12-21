M&T Bank Corp Has $446.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,667,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,395 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $446,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
