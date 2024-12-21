Barclays PLC Buys 3,135 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 82.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.55 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.