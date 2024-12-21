Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $1,123,000.

VCYT stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,819.51. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $45,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,038 shares of company stock worth $605,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

