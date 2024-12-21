Barclays PLC Purchases 58,645 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $746,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 174,321 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

SWTX opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4810.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,912. The trade was a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

