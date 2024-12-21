Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.3 %

DEI stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -760.00%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.