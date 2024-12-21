Barclays PLC Increases Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 434.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.64. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $180.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.11%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

