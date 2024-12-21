Barclays PLC Sells 702 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after buying an additional 879,959 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $434,511.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,300. The trade was a 49.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,600. This trade represents a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,686,800. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

