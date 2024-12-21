Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 291.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 117,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 990,000 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GNW opened at $7.03 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.