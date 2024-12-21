CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2,980.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CBIZ by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.