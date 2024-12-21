Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,116.89. This represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,490. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.