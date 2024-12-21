Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innospec worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 503.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

