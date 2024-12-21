Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grifols by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,131 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

