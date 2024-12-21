Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,565,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,957 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $32,576,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $24,469,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:B opened at $47.16 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

