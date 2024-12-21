Barclays PLC Sells 4,890 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 56.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $189.75 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.51 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

