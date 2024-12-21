Barclays PLC Buys 62,492 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 361.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 68.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $61.56 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

