Barclays PLC Purchases 75,609 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Roivant Sciences worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,333,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $31,182,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.57 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. This trade represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. This represents a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,089,893 shares of company stock worth $48,254,821. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

