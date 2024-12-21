Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 358.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.