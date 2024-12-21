Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Teradata stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

