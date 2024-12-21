Barclays PLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 216.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of HNI worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HNI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $642,708. This trade represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,266. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.