Barclays PLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 180.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 127.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 92,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Price Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

