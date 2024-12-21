Barclays PLC Increases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 202.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avista by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Avista’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVA

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.