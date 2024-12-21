Barclays PLC Sells 68,762 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,163.12. This trade represents a 55.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $58,554.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,934.28. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

