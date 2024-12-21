Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 148.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 36.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $386,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $437,387.65. This represents a 46.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 4,339 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $151,040.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,850.62. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,679 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

