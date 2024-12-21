Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after buying an additional 1,910,212 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 737.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,982,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $13,998,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of CWK opened at $13.09 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

