Barclays PLC Purchases 78,467 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Hub Group worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $286,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,148,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.