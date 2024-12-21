Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 563.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

EPC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

