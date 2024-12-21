Barclays PLC Sells 391,174 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after buying an additional 131,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Liberty Global by 296.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 108.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

