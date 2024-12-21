Barclays PLC Acquires 25,926 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 105.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,856.64. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,400.44. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock worth $1,231,391 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

