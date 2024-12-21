Barclays PLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 476.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,149 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Constellium worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 863.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

