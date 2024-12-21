Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $90,404,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,202.59 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $800.76 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

