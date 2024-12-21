The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 396.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,939 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.35 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $198,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,620.53. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,482. This trade represents a 34.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

