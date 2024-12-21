Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 204.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $131.40 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

