Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYCR. Stephens started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

