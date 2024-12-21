Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $434.34 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $25.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

