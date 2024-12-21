Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

