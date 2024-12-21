Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 12,935 Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kenon by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,694,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.44. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

