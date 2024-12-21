Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 69,300 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 2,310.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Nevro worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 130.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3,446.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 154.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nevro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 168,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.40. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $7.00 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

