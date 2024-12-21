Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,457 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ATN International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $16.68 on Friday. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $252.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

